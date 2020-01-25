Bodybuilder Roshan Kumar found positive of doping

New Delhi [India], Jan 25 (ANI): Bodybuilder Roshan Kumar has been found positive of doping and as a result, has rendered ineligible for a period of four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

The dope sample of Kumar was collected by the Doping Control Officer of NADA last year at Chandigarh.

It was then sent to the laboratory for results where the analysis showed an Adverse Analytical Finding (AAF) for the presence of Prohibited Substance namely - Drostanolone Metabolite (za-Methyl-5A-Androstan-3a-o1-17-One), Androgenic Anabolic Steroid Clenbuterol, other anabolic agent 3-0H-Stanozolol (Stanozolol Metabolite), and Androgenic Anabolic Steroidand.

All these are non-specified substances and are prohibited as per the WADA Prohibited List of 2019.

NADA then presented the case against the athlete before the ADDP on January 22, 2020. There were notices sent to the athlete but no one appeared on behalf of the athlete and neither any communication was recorded from his side.

Hence an ex-parte order was passed against him which rendered him ineligible for a period of 4 years from his date of the provisional suspension, May 7, 2019. (ANI)

