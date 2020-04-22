Boxer Dingko Singh to be airlifted to Delhi for cancer treatment

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): Former Indian boxer Dingko Singh will be airlifted to Delhi from Manipur for his cancer treatment on April 25, confirmed RK Sacheti, the executive director of Boxing Federation of India (BFI) on Tuesday.

"BFI president Ajay Singh today spoke to Dingko Singh and assured him for giving him desired help. A special SpiceJet air ambulance will airlift Dingko Singh to Delhi on April 25," Sacheti told ANI.

"His radiation is here, so the doctors have given the date. As a result, BFI is airlifting him," he added.

Earlier in the day, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju had requested Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh to provide medical assistance to Dingko Singh.

The former boxer on Monday had made a request to the Sports Ministry to help him travel from Manipur to Delhi for his cancer treatment.

"Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has spoken to Manipur Chief Minister and requested him to extend every possible assistance to Dingko Singh because he is in need of medical assistance in Imphal where he is staying now," sources in the Sports Ministry had told ANI.

Dingko Singh, who is currently in Imphal, said the doctors had asked him to undergo radiation but it can only be done in Delhi. But due to the nationwide lockdown enforced until May 3, he was unable to travel.

The boxer said he also planned to come to Delhi via road in an ambulance but the doctors advised that it would not be good for his health.

Hence, Dingko Singh sought help from the Sports Ministry to get to Delhi. (ANI)

