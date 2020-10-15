Boxer Lovlina Borgohain tests positive for coronavirus

New Delhi [India], October 15 (ANI): Boxer Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus, the Sports Authority of India (SAI) said on Thursday.

"Double world championship bronze medalist boxer and Olympic quota winner Lovlina Borgohain has tested positive for coronavirus," SAI said in a statement.



SAI said that she had travelled to her hometown in Assam on an 11-day leave to meet her ailing mother prior to the Indian team's departure to Italy for a 52-day training camp. She was tested upon her arrival back from Assam on October 11, as per protocol, and tested negative in the initial test.

However, upon being tested on October 15 again, four days after her return from Assam, before her departure for the European trip, she tested positive, SAI said.

SAI said the boxer has been in isolation since returning from Guwahati, as per SOP, and she is being given requisite treatment and "is under medical observation". (ANI)

