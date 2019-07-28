Heena Sidhu (File photo)
Heena Sidhu (File photo)

Boycott is strong word to use, says Heena Sidhu on 2022 CWG boycott plan

ANI | Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:22 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 28 (ANI): Indian shooter Heena Sidhu on Sunday said that boycott is a strong word to use but if we do not stand for shooting today, it could happen to any other sports as well.
Her remarks came after Indian Olympic Association IOA President Narinder Batra wrote to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.
"I know boycott is a very strong word to use because for one sport we can not let others suffer. But at the same time, if we do not stand for shooting now, it could happen to some other sport," Sidhu told ANI.
"Last year when we came to know about shooting not there in CWG and our federation president was upset with it. He tried a lot to get shooting back in CWG," Sidhu added.
National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) Secretary Rajeev Bhatia and General Secretary DV Seetharama Rao on Sunday said the NRAI has faith in Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and will back whatever decision the IOA takes.
"I know he had tried a lot to get shooting back in CWG and at that time we were so angry and everybody was saying including the president he also said that I hope and urged the Indian government and the IOA to stand behind the shooting and if needed boycott the games," Sindhu said.
So at that time everybody had the same emotion because it was new news and unexpected, we have won so many medals and to come to know of like this," she added.
The 29-year-old Sidhu won the two medal in the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast, last year.
She first clinched silver in the women's 10m Air Pistol category before adding it with a gold in women's 25m air pistol event.
According to Sidhu, if shooting will be excluded from CWG it will affect the Indian ranking in the competition.
"It is not just about shooting it is about India's ranking in CWG. Our rank will be low if shooting will be removed and we are not worthy of that rank as we deserve more," Sidhu said.
In 2010 CWG, India had finished second in overall medals tally and total medals won in the shooting only were 30. In 2018, India had finished third with 16 medals in shooting.
"India is the country which always takes the biggest contingent for shooting in CWG. Even other countries are also suffering because of this and they want India to fight for it. India has the muscle for the shooting," Sidhu said.
She opined that England wants games which their people want to see on TV and for that they are backing women's cricket in CWG.
"At the same time England is bringing cricket in CWG and that too women's cricket and I do not know why did they not bring men's cricket. So, I personally feel that England is trying to bring games in CWG which their people like to watch on television. They do not want to spend money from where they do not get a return and you can not think like this in sports," Sidhu said.
"I would love it if people come to support us from other sports as well and we will be very thankful to them. It is also about sportsmanship as we all are from same fraternity," she concluded.
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is scheduled to take place from July 27 to August 7 in 2022. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 17:09 IST

No regrets, says Iniesta on leaving Barcelona

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Vissel Kobe's Andres Iniesta said he has 'no regrets' over making a move from Barcelona to the J1 League side.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 16:42 IST

Ponting pleased to see Warner and Smith perform in World Cup

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting said he was pleased to see both David Warner and Steve Smith perform in the World Cup despite being jeered by the English crowd.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 15:34 IST

Matthew Wade feels Alex Carey is going to be Australia's next...

Dubai [ICC], July 28 (ANI): Australia's Matthew Wade said Alex Carey is going to be team's next wicket-keeper and he is not pushing for the spot anymore.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:20 IST

No difficulty in going to Pakistan to participate in Davis Cup:...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 28 (ANI): After confirming India's participation in the Davis Cup slated to be played in Pakistan in September this year, All India Tennis Association's (AITA) Secretary-General Hironmoy Chatterjee on Sunday said that there is no difficulty in going to Pakistan to t

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 14:13 IST

Australia set sight to win T20I series against England

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Australia women's team coach Matthew Mott says that they are not in a mood to keep things lightly despite winning the Ashes as he aims to win the three-match T20I series.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:56 IST

I'd definitely play Pattinson at Lord's: David Saker

Melbourne [Australia], July 28 (ANI): Former Australia and England fast-bowling coach David Saker feels that James Pattinson is a must for the Australian side during the second Test match against England, scheduled to be played at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:52 IST

Conte hints at Lukaku's move to Inter Milan

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte dropped a hint regarding Manchester United player Romelu Lukaku's potential move to the club amid rumours saying that the club is working to complete the squad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:29 IST

We are with IOA, says NRAI on 2022 CWG boycott plan

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The National Rifle Association (NRAI) of India has backed the Indian Olympic Association's proposal to completely boycott the 2022 Commonwealth Games, for excluding shooting from the sporting event.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:22 IST

Indian blind cricket team thrash Jamaica by 10 wicket in 2nd T20I

Kingston [Jamaica], July 28 (ANI): Indian blind cricket team defeated Jamaica by 10 wickets in the second T20I match to win the two-match T20I series here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:21 IST

West Indies tour: No pre-departure press conference by Indian team

Mumbai [India], July 28 (ANI): Before leaving for the West Indies tour, the Indian team will not hold any pre-departure press conference, a BCCI source said on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 13:03 IST

Manchester United have quality but no experience: Nemanja Matic

Leeds [UK], July 28 (ANI): Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic feels that despite having quality his club lacks experience and to win titles a club must possess both.

Read More

Updated: Jul 28, 2019 12:41 IST

Top-order problems have been there for last six-seven years:...

Dubai [UAE], July 28 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Ashes series, England's coach Trevor Bayliss has said that the team has been hampered by the top-order problems since last six or seven years, saying you don't have to be Einstein to work that out.

Read More
iocl