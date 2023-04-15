Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023: Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam enter quarterfinals

Sao Paulo [Brazil], April 15 (ANI): Ace shuttler Pramod Bhagat and world number four Sukant Kadam have made their place in the quarterfinals of the Brazil Para-Badminton International 2023.

Pramod Bhagat has entered the singles, mixed doubles and men's doubles, on the other hand, Sukant Kadam has reached the quarterfinals of singles and men's doubles.



Pramod Bhagat defeated Brazil's Raysson Ferreira De Abreu Silva, Dominican Republic's Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave to make it to the singles quarterfinals where he will face Peru's Pedro Pablo De Vinatea. In the men's doubles event he along with Sukant Kadam of India defeated India's Nilesh Balu Gaikwad and Manoj Sarkar, Republic's Patricio Andres Echeverria Olave and Peru's Pablo Cesar Cueto and in the third group match, they defeated Brazil's Breno Johann and Leonardo Zuffo to set up a quarterfinal clash with Peru's Pedro Pablo De Vinatea and Renzo Diquez Bances Morales.

In the mixed doubles Pramod Bhagat and Manisha Ramadass started their campaign with a loss to France's Mathieu Thomas and Maud Lefort, but quickly made a comeback and won their next two games against Peru's Renzo Diquez Bances Morales and Jenny Bertha Ventocilla Huaranga, Azerbaijan's Ibrahim Aliyev and France's Catherine Naudin. They beat the Indian pair Chirag Baretha and Mandeep Kaur to reach Quarter Finals where they will face Indonesian pair Hikmat Ramdani and Leani Ratri Oktila.

On the other hand, Sukant Kadam started the campaign well with a thumping win over Brazil's Diego Armando Honorato Madeira. He maintained his winning record by defeating Korea's Jeon Sunwoo and Brazil's Rogerio Junior Xavier De Oliveira to set up a quarterfinals clash with India's Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj. (ANI)

