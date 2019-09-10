Indian boxer Brijesh Yadav (right) competing against Maleusz Goinski (left) (Photo. SAIMedia Twitter)
Brijesh Yadav defeats Maleusz Goinski by 5-0 in World Boxing Championships

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 23:01 IST

Ekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 10 (ANI): India made a winning start in the Men's Boxing Championships">World Boxing Championships as Brijesh Yadav registered a dominating 5-0 win over Poland's Maleusz Goinski here on Tuesday.
Yadav, in the 81 kg category, displayed a brilliant form in the match and by securing a victory, he advanced into the next round of the tournament.
Sports Authority of India (SAI) acknowledged Yadav's victory and wished him luck for the upcoming matches.
SAI took to Twitter and wrote: "India get off to a winning start at the Men's World #Boxing C'ship in Russia as #BrijeshYadav beat Poland's #MaleuszGoinski 5-0 in the 81 kg event to progress to the next round. Best wishes for upcoming rounds!" (ANI)

