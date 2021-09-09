BWF cancels 2021 Syed Modi International tournament

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday cancelled the Syed Modi India International 2021 tournament for the second consecutive year.

The showpiece event was last year also cancelled after the badminton's governing body announced its adjusted international calendar due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Further to August's announcement detailing updates to the BWF Tournament Calendar 2021, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) can confirm the Syed Modi India International 2021 is now cancelled," BWF said in a statement.



"Tournament organisers Badminton Association of India (BAI) made the decision in consultation and collaboration with local government authorities and the BWF," it added.

"The BWF regrets the cancellation but remains committed to delivering a safe and structured series of badminton tournaments for the rest of the year including the culmination to the HSBC BWF World Tour," BWF further said.

In July this year, the BWF confirmed that India has been awarded the hosting rights of the BWF World Championships in 2026 while Suzhou, China, will stage the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2023.

Suzhou was due to host the championships in 2021, but with BWF unable to stage any tournaments in China this year, the event was switched to Vantaa in Finland.

Suzhou will now stage the 2023 edition of the BWF World Mixed Team Championships, with original 2023 hosts India accepting the opportunity to host the BWF World Championships in 2026. (ANI)

