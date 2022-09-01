BWF cancels Hong Kong, Macau Open due to Covid surge

Hong Kong, September 1 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Thursday confirmed that the two world tour badminton championships - Hong Kong Open 2022 (Super 500) and Macau Open 2022 (Super 300) have been cancelled.

The Macau Open was originally slated to start from November 1 to 6, while the Hong Kong Open was supposed to be held in Kowloon from November 8 to 13.

"In light of the ongoing COVID-19 situation and complexities of quarantine measures in Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Badminton Association (HKBA) had been working closely with government authorities to seek special approval on easing some restrictions for event participants," the BWF said in a statement.



"However, with quarantine restrictions still required for all overseas visitors, HKBA concluded there was no other viable option than to cancel the tournament," the statement further added.

"Similarly, after considering all travel and entry restrictions into Macau, and the ongoing health prevention measures in place, Badminton Federation of Macau informed BWF there was no possibility to conduct their tournament this year."

The BWF World Tour continues with the DAIHATSU YONEX Japan Open 2022 this week, before heading to Europe in October for tournaments in Denmark, France, and Germany. (ANI)

