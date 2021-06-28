BWF cancels India Open, Hyderabad Open; moves Sudirman Cup, World Badminton Tour finals from China

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation (BWF) on Monday confirmed that the postponed tournaments including India Open 2021 have been cancelled. India Open was one of the qualifying events for the Tokyo Olympics and was postponed in April due to the COVID-19 situation in Delhi.

The Hyderabad Open Super 100 tournament has also been cancelled by the BFW as it revealed an updated Tournament Calendar for the remainder of 2021.

According to BWF, the changes represent the best and most feasible opportunity for badminton tournaments to resume with regularity over the next six months.

"The next ranking cycle will start immediately following the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," BWF said in a statement.

"The new calendar offers players a safe and consistent platform to earn important world ranking points and prize money in this crucial post-Olympic Games period for the sport," it added.



BWF also said alternative host cities have been identified for Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 and the HSBC BWF World Tour Finals 2021.

"Vantaa, Finland is the new host of the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Week 39 (26 September - 3 October 2021)," BFW said.

"COVID-19 restrictions have meant it is not feasible to conduct tournaments in China this year," it added.

There will be a one-week gap between the BWF Sudirman Cup Finals 2021 in Finland before a shift to Denmark for back-to-back tournaments.

Indonesia will host a three-tournament Asian Leg in Bali to close out the BWF World Tour 2021 season. (ANI)

