BWF Junior Mixed Team C'ships: India defeat Malaysia to earn 13th place finish

Santander [Spain], October 22 (ANI): Indian team had to settle for a 13th-place finish in the BWF Junior Mixed Team Badminton Championships held in Santander, Spain on Saturday after defeating Malaysia.

India defeated Malaysia by 3-0 as per Olympics.com on Saturday.

In the first match, India's Rakshita Ramraj defeated Chan Wing Lam to give India a 1-0 lead, by a margin of 21-10, 21-18 in two straight games in women's singles competition.



Bharat Raghav had an incredible men's singles tie, defeating Jason Gunawan by 19-21, 21-19, 23-21, making a comeback after being one set down in a match by 57 minutes.

The women's doubles pair of Isharani Baruah and Devika Sihag defeated Chan Wing Lam and Liang Ka Wing by 21-16, 21-16 to seal 13th place finish for India.

Canada finished at 11th place while Ukraine earned 12th place finish. South Korea and Chinese Taipei in the final for the title.

India had finished at second place in Group B behind China and could only play for positions 9 to 16. They had lost to Malaysia to enter the 13-16 place playoffs and then defeated Germany to have a shot at the 13th or 14th position.

India finished at 12th place in the tournament's final edition back in 2019. A fourth-place finish was their best-ever performance, which was back in 2008. (ANI)

