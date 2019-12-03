BWF ranking: Sourabh Verma reaches career-high 29th spot

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Dec 3 (ANI): After winning the silver medal at Syed Modi International Badminton Championships, Indian Shuttler Sourabh Verma on Tuesday jumped to career-best ranking in the latest released men's singles BWF rankings.

Verma moved seven places and currently ranks 29 with 39,669 points.

On Sunday, Verma bagged silver after losing to Taiwan's Wang Tzu-Wei in straight games 15-21, 17 -21 in the final of Syed Modi International Badminton Championships.

However, Sai Praneeth and Kidambi Srikanth remained static on the 11th and 12th spot respectively.

Praneeth has 55,970 points while Srikanth holds his position with 55,840 points.

The ranking features six Indian shuttlers in the top 30.

The other shuttlers in the club of the top 30 shuttlers are Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma, and HS Prannoy.

Kashyap, Sameer Verma, and Prannoy retained 23rd, 26th, and 27th spots respectively in the rankings.

Carolina Marin jumped seven places to 11th spot in the women's singles rankings after winning gold in the recently concluded Syed Modi International Badminton Championships.

Whereas, PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal remained unmoved in the BWF rankings. Nehwal ranks 6th while Nehwal holds 10th position. (ANI)

