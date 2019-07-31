Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu (R)
Saina Nehwal (L) and PV Sindhu (R)

BWF Rankings: Nehwal, Sindhu remain unmoved

ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 18:51 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 31 (ANI): In the recent Badminton World Federation (BWF) rankings released on Wednesday, Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu retained their fifth and sixth spot respectively.
Japan Open winner Akane Yamaguchi moved one place up and claimed the world number-one spot in women's singles rankings.
Kento Momota of Japan retained the top position in the men's singles rankings. While the first five places in the men's rankings remained unchanged.
In the men's singles ranking, India's Sai Praneeth moved four places up and secured the 19th spot. While Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma remained on the 10th and 13th spot respectively.
HS Pranoy moved up three places and now stands at 31st spot. Parupalli Kashyap moved two places and finished at the 35th in the rankings.
Subhankar Dev and Sourabh Verma are the other two in the top-50, both gained one place and stood at 41st and 44th spot respectively. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 31, 2019 19:33 IST

