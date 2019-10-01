Indian badminton player PV Sindhu
BWF Rankings: PV Sindhu slips to 6th position, Parupalli Kashyap breaks into Top 25

ANI | Updated: Oct 01, 2019 21:52 IST

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], Oct 1 (ANI): Indian badminton player PV Sindhu on Tuesday slipped to the sixth spot in the latest BWF Rankings while Parupalli Kashyap moved up by five positions to make his way in the top 25 rankings.
Sindhu, who was earlier in the fifth position, had a poor run in the Korea Open as she crashed out of the tournament in the first round. In the China Open, she faced a second-round exit.
On the other hand, Kashyap now holds the 25th position as he displayed a brilliant performance in the Korea Open where he managed to reach the semi-finals. However, he faced a 13-21, 15-21 defeat in the semi-final at the hands of Japan's Kento Momota.
Sai Praneeth and Srikant Kidambi both moved up by one spot to hold the 12th and 9th position respectively. Another Indian to feature in the Top 25 in the men's singles list is Sameer Verma, who improved one place to be on the 17th position.
Apart from Sindhu, only Saina Nehwal is there in the Top 25 ranking in the women's singles. Nehwal did not move from her eighth position in the list. (ANI)

