BWF suspend Russian and Belarusan athletes, officials

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], March 1 (ANI): The Badminton World Federation on Tuesday announced its decision to suspend Russian and Belarusan athletes, officials from participating in any BWF-sanctioned international tournaments until further notice.

"Following consultation with international sport movement partners overnight, the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has updated its position regarding Russia's military invasion of Ukraine," BWF in a statement said.

BWF has strengthened its measures against the governments of Russia and Belarus by suspending athletes and officials representing these countries from participating at any BWF-sanctioned international tournaments until further notice.



This is in line with new recommendations from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board released Monday aimed at preserving the integrity of competitions and ensuring the safety of all athletes. It also supports a united and coordinated approach within the sports movement in handing down sanctions against Russia and Belarus.

BWF already moved to cancel all BWF-sanctioned tournaments in Russia and Belarus effective immediately. The enforced non-participation of badminton athletes and officials from Russia and Belarus commences at the German Open 2022 (8-13 March).

A small number of Russian athletes competing in two back-to-back international Para badminton tournaments in Spain in Weeks 9 and 10 of the calendar will be allowed to participate as they have already arrived on location.

This is on the premise that it is not possible on short notice to enforce the suspension of players due to organisational reasons as per the IOC EB's latest resolution. These players, however, will compete as neutral athletes, with no national flags or anthems.

"BWF remains committed to supporting the people of Ukraine, and the Ukrainian badminton community, as part of the sports movement's mission to promote peace and solidarity between all people," BWF in a statement added. (ANI)

