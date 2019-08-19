BWF World Championship: HS Prannoy, Sai Praneeth advance to second round

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttlers HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth on Monday advanced to the second round of the BWF World Championship 2019, taking place in Switzerland.

Praneeth defeated Canada's Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in two straight games by 21-17, 21-16 and made it to the second round of the tournament.

Whereas Prannoy had to struggle a bit as he lost the first game by 17-21 at the hands of Finland's Eetu Heino. However, he made a brilliant comeback and registered a 21-10, 21-11 victory in the next two games.

In women's doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram also made a winning start in the tournament as they secured a 21-10, 21-18 win over Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor. (ANI)

