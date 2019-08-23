BWF World Championships: Praneeth enters semifinal by beating world number 4 Christie

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Friday defeated world number four Jonatan Christie 24-22, 21-14 in a quarterfinal match of the BWF World Championships.

A Swiss Open runner-up and Singapore Open 2017 winner, Praneeth secured a semi-final berth by beating the Indonesian player in two straight games.

The first match was a hard-fought encounter which Praneeth, the world number 19, managed to seal 24-22.



In the second game which lasted 51 minutes, the 27-year-old Indian outclassed his opponent to score a 21-14 win. He will play the semifinal match tomorrow. (ANI)

