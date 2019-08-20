BWF World Championships: Pranoy beats Lin Dan, proceeds to pre-quarters

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Pranoy defeated five-time world champion Lin Dan 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in the second-round match of the BWF World Championship on Tuesday.

The world number 30 Pranoy outclassed the higher rank opponent in the 62-minutes long clash. In the first game, he registered an easy win as he claimed the game by 21-11.

Chinese shuttler who is currently at world number 17 in the BWF rankings, made a comeback in the second game and trounced it by 21-13.

In the decider game, Pranoy did not give any chance to his opponent and triumphed the game by 21-7. Earlier, Pranoy defeated Finland's Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match. (ANI)

