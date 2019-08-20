HS Pranoy (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)
HS Pranoy (Photo/ SAI Media Twitter)

BWF World Championships: Pranoy beats Lin Dan, proceeds to pre-quarters

ANI | Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:48 IST

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler HS Pranoy defeated five-time world champion Lin Dan 21-11, 13-21, 21-7 in the second-round match of the BWF World Championship on Tuesday.
The world number 30 Pranoy outclassed the higher rank opponent in the 62-minutes long clash. In the first game, he registered an easy win as he claimed the game by 21-11.
Chinese shuttler who is currently at world number 17 in the BWF rankings, made a comeback in the second game and trounced it by 21-13.
In the decider game, Pranoy did not give any chance to his opponent and triumphed the game by 21-7. Earlier, Pranoy defeated Finland's Eetu Heino 17-21, 21-10, 21-11 in the first round match. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:43 IST

Brahim Diaz sustains muscular injury

Madrid [Spain], Aug 20 (ANI): Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz has sustained a muscular injury to his right anterior rectus, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:27 IST

I need to identify what the team demands: Rodri

Manchester [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester City's Rodri has said he needs to identify what the team demands despite admitting he is happy that manager Pep Guardiola is showing confidence in him.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:21 IST

Manchester United backs Pogba, says 'zero tolerance' for racism

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Manchester United on Tuesday backed Paul Pogba, who was exposed to immense racial abuse for missing a penalty against Wolves, saying the club has 'zero tolerance' towards any form of racism or discrimination.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 18:00 IST

Sreesanth's life-ban reduced to seven years

New Delhi [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian pacer S Sreesanth's life-time ban has been reduced to seven years by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The cricket body's ombudsman Justice (retd.) DK Jain issued the order on August 7 but made the announcement on Tuesday. Now, Sreesanth's ban

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:52 IST

ACB announces squads for Bangladesh Test, triangular series

Kabul [Afghanistan], Aug 20 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Tuesday announced the squads for the upcoming Test against Bangladesh and T20I triangular series.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 16:22 IST

World Test Championship is a right move taken at right time,...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 20 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli believes that the ICC World Test Championship is a right move taken at the right time as it will bring a lot of purpose to the format.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:50 IST

Steve Smith ruled out of third Ashes Test, confirms Justin Langer

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 20 (ANI): Australia coach Justin Langer on Tuesday confirmed that Steven Smith will not play in the third Ashes Test against England.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 15:04 IST

Liverpool know what it's going to take to win trophies:...

Liverpool [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Liverpool's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain said that his club knows what it is going to take to win trophies.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:24 IST

India's U-23 squad announced for Bangladesh ODI series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The All-India Junior Selection Committee on Tuesday announced India's U-23 15-man squad, which will compete against Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:04 IST

India reaches final of Olympic Test Event after 6-3 win over Japan

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 20 (ANI): The Indian men's hockey team registered a 6-3 win over Japan in their third match of the Olympic Test Event at the Oi Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday to reach the final of the tournament.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 14:00 IST

Darren Lehmann to coach Leeds-based team in The Hundred

London [UK], Aug 20 (ANI): Former Australia player Darren Lehmann has been appointed as the head coach of the Leeds-based team for the upcoming new 100-ball format tournament -- The Hundred.

Read More

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 11:57 IST

New Zealand cricketer Amy Satterthwaite pregnant, takes break

Christchurch [New Zealand], Aug 20 (ANI): New Zealand women's team (White Ferns) skipper Amy Satterthwaite on Tuesday announced her pregnancy and announced a break from cricket.

Read More
iocl