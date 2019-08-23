BWF World Championships: Pranoy, Srikanth out of the tournament

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost their round of 16-match and were ousted from the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Prannoy who thrashed the five-time world champion Lin Dan in the last match lost to the world number one Japanese Kento Momota 21-19, 21-12 in the two straight games.

The 27-year-old Prannoy fought well in the first game although he lost the game. But in the second game, he failed to overpower the higher-ranked Momota. The match lasted for 55 minutes.

In the other men's singles encounter, Srikanth faced defeat at the hands of Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen in the two straight games 21-14, 21-13.

The world number seven shuttler did not look promising in the match as he lost the clash in 40 minutes.

After losing their matches both the shuttlers are now out of the tournament. (ANI)

