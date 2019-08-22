BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu defeats Pai Yu Po in straight-games

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 21 (ANI): Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu defeated Chinese Taipei's Pai Yu Po 21-14, 21-15 in the Badminton World Championships on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old ace shuttler outclassed her opponent in the two-straight games that lasted for 43 minutes.

The world number five Sindhu received a bye in the opening round. She began the tournament on the front foot and will now play in the round of 16-match on August 23.

Earlier, Indian women's double pair Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy lost to Chinese pair Du Yue and Li Yin Hui 22-20, 21-16. Top India men's pair Satwiksairaj Renkireddy and Chirag Shetty got a walk over to the next round. (ANI)

