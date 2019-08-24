BWF World Championships: PV Sindhu enters finals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 24 (ANI): Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 to enter the finals of the ongoing BWF World Championships here on Saturday.

Sindhu brushed off the challenge in straight games, inside 39 minutes.

In the first game, Sindhu was too dominant for her Chinese opponent and she shrugged off the challenge easily, winning the first game 21-7.

The 24-year-old did not lose momentum in the second game and she kept on playing in an aggressive manner. In the end, Sindhu came out triumphant in the second set, and as a result, she registered a win in the match.

Sindhu had entered the semi-finals on Friday as she defeated Tai Tzu Ying 12-21, 23-21, 21-19.

Later today, Sai Praneeth will be in action as he will face Japan's Kento Momoto in the semi-finals. (ANI)

