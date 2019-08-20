BWF World Championships: S Praneeth defeats Lee Dong Keun, advances to pre-quarter

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 20 (ANI): Indian shuttler Sai Praneeth on Tuesday defeated South Korean Lee Dong Keun 21-16, 21-15 in the second-round match of the BWF World Championships.

In the 56-minute long encounter, 26-year-old Praneeth won the match in two straight sets. World number 38 Keun did not look promising in the game as he lost the two consecutive games.

Earlier in the day, HS Pranoy defeated five-time world champion -- Lin Dan -- to proceed to the next round.

Praneeth defeated Canadian Jason Anthony Ho-Shue in the first round match. He will now play in the pre-quarter match on August 21. (ANI)

