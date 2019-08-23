BWF World Championships: Saina Nehwal out of tournament, loses to Mia Blitchfeldt

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler Saina Nehwal faced a defeat at the hands of Denmark's Mia Blitchfeldt 21-15, 25-27, 12-21 in the round of 16-match of the BWF World Championships on Friday.

The world number eight Nehwal won the first game with a margin of six points. Despite having a lead of 9-12 in the second game at the point, she lost in it. The second game was extremely long as both the players shared 52 points with each other.

In the third game, the world number 12 Mia did not give any chance to Nehwal to come back as she clinched the game 21-12 to win the one hour and 12 minutes long encounter.

With this defeat, Nehwal ended her journey in the tournament while Mia will proceed to the quarterfinals. (ANI)

