BWF World Championships: Shuttler Srikanth Kidambi beats Nhat Nguyen, advances to Round 2

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 19 (ANI): Indian shuttler Srikanth Kidambi defeated Nhat Nguyen by 17-21, 21-16, 21-6 on Monday to advance to the second round of the BWF World Championships 2019 in Switzerland.

In the first game, despite having a 15-10 lead, Kidambi was beaten by Nguyen by 17-21. However, in the second game, Kidambi made a brilliant comeback as he secured a 21-16 win.

Kidambi then continued his form in the third game as well and registered a massive 21-6 win to enter in the second round.

Earlier, HS Prannoy and Sai Praneeth advanced to the second round of the tournament by beating Eetu Heino and Jason Anthony Ho-Shue respectively.

In women's doubles, Meghana Jakkampudi and Poorvisha S Ram also made a winning start in the tournament as they secured a 21-10, 21-18 over Diana Corleto Soto and Nikte Alejandra Sotomayor. (ANI)

