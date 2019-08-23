PV Sindhu (L) and Sai Praneeth (R) (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)
PV Sindhu (L) and Sai Praneeth (R) (Photo/BAI Media Twitter)

BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Praneeth proceeds to quarterfinals

ANI | Updated: Aug 22, 2019 23:45 IST

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship on Thursday after registering a win over their respective opponent.
World number five Sindhu thrashed her USA's opponent Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 21-6 in the two straight games. The 24-year-old only took 34 minutes to outclass Zhang in the round of 16-match.
In the other men's singles match, Praneeth stunned the world number eight Anthony Ginting of Indonesia as he defeated him in two straight games 21-19, 21-13.
Sixteenth-seeded Praneeth took only 42 minutes to oust Ginting in the round of 16 battle.
After the win, Sindhu and Praneeth now proceed to the quarter-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 23, 2019 00:36 IST

BWF World Championships: Pranoy, Srikanth out of the tournament

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 23 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth lost their round of 16-match and were ousted from the Badminton World Championships on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:46 IST

India-Pakistan Davis Cup tie postponed to November

London [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Thursday postponed the Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan to November, after an in-depth security review of the current situation in Pakistan was done by independent expert security advisors.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 22:05 IST

ICC to live stream Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier matches for...

Dubai [UAE], Aug 22 (ANI): International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced that ten Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019 matches will be live-streamed for the first time ever.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 21:41 IST

Selection Committee shortlists candidates for Indian team support staff

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Board for Control of Cricket in India's (BCCI) Selection Committee on Thursday announced the shortlisted candidates for various coaching positions in team India.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 20:23 IST

Sri Lanka score 85/2 at stumps on day one against New Zealand

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Aug 22 (ANI): Sri Lanka scored 85/2 at the stumps of the first day of the second Test match against New Zealand at P Sara Stadium on here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 19:25 IST

West Indies win the toss, elect to bowl first

St. John's [Antigua and Barbuda], Aug 22 (ANI): West Indies won the toss and decided to bowl in the first Test against India at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:53 IST

Not at his best: Langer on Bancroft missing third Ashes Test

Melbourne [Australia], Aug 22 (ANI): Cameron Bancroft, who failed to find a spot in the third Ashes Test, is not at his best at the moment, said Australia coach Justin Langer.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 18:00 IST

Haryana ASI wins gold in wrestling at WPFG

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): Assistant-Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Haryana Police Manjit has won a gold medal in wrestling during the World Police and Fire Games (WPFG) held in Chengdu in China.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:59 IST

Ahmed Elmohamady extends his stay at Aston Villa

Birmingham [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): Ahmed Elmohamady has signed a one-year contract extension with Aston Villa, the club confirmed on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 17:51 IST

Mumbai ATS arrests man for threatening to kill Indian cricketers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has arrested a man from Assam for sending an email to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) threatening to kill Indian cricket players.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 16:13 IST

Third Ashes Test: England win toss, opt to bowl first

Leeds [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): England won the toss and opted to bowl first in the third Ashes Test at Headingley Cricket Ground here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 15:48 IST

Watford announces loan deals for two U-23 players

Watford [UK], Aug 22 (ANI): Watford Football Club on Thursday announced loan spells for two Under-23s players -- Dan Phillips and Harry Hudson.

Read More
iocl