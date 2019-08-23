BWF World Championships: Sindhu, Praneeth proceeds to quarterfinals

Basel [Switzerland], Aug 22 (ANI): Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu and Sai Praneeth proceeded to the quarter-finals of the World Badminton Championship on Thursday after registering a win over their respective opponent.

World number five Sindhu thrashed her USA's opponent Beiwen Zhang 21-14, 21-6 in the two straight games. The 24-year-old only took 34 minutes to outclass Zhang in the round of 16-match.

In the other men's singles match, Praneeth stunned the world number eight Anthony Ginting of Indonesia as he defeated him in two straight games 21-19, 21-13.

Sixteenth-seeded Praneeth took only 42 minutes to oust Ginting in the round of 16 battle.

After the win, Sindhu and Praneeth now proceed to the quarter-finals of the tournament. (ANI)

