BWF World C'ships: Indian pair of Dhruv Kapila and MR Arjun beat Thai opponents

Tokyo [Japan], August 22 (ANI): Indian duo of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila got the better of their Thailand opponents to advance to the round of 32 of the BWF (Badminton World Federation) World Championships 2022.

Indian shuttlers managed to defeat the Thai duo of Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in a thrilling three-set contest. The first set was won by the Indian pair after facing tough competition from their opponents. The set ended in the favour of the Indians with a scoreline of 21-17.

The Thai pair returned in the second set with a better plan to counter the Indian shuttlers. They managed to outplay the Indian pair and won the second set 17-21.



In the deciding set, the spectators were treated to a thrilling contest in which the Indian pair emerged victorious. The set was won narrowly by a 22-20 margin. The Indian shuttlers had to toil hard to advance to the next round.

They will now play in the round of 32 with hopes of advancing to the final stage of the championship.

Earlier in the day, Lakshaya Sen advanced to the next round by winning his match 21-12, 21-11 against his Danish opponent. (ANI)

