BWF World C'ships: Sai Praneeth knocked out, Srikanth wins first round match

Madrid [Spain], December 13 (ANI): Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth began his BWF World Championships campaign with a win but Sai Praneeth had to face defeat as India's charge got underway on Sunday.

Srikanth defeated Pablo Abian of Spain in straight sets (21-12, 21-16) in 36 minutes to seal the match.

On the other hand, Sai Praneeth started the game on a high (21-17) but lost the next two sets (7-21, 18-21) to give away the match on Sunday.



Later in the day, several other Indian shuttlers including HS Prannoy will be action in the BWF World Championships

Last week, the three-time champion shuttler Carolina Marin's return to court got further delayed after the Spaniard decided to pull out of the tournament.

This decision came after the Rio Olympics gold medallist was unable to recover completely from a left knee injury sustained earlier in the year. (ANI)

