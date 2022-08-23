BWF World C'ships: Two Indian doubles teams advance to round of 32

Tokyo [Japan], August 23 (ANI): Indian players won two of five doubles matches on Tuesday at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships. Both the wins came in the women's doubles matches with the pairs of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela and of Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam winning their matches.

Ashwini Bhat K and Shikha Gautam secured an easy win over their Italian opponents in straight sets 21-8, 21-14. With this win, the pair advanced to the round of 32.

Earlier in the day, the Indian duo of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela made a winning start to their campaign and defeated the Malaysian duo of Low Yeen Yuan and Valeree Siow in their first-round match in the women's doubles category.



Playing on court 2, they won the match by 21-11, 21-13 and advanced to the round of 32.

In the mixed doubles category, the Indian duo of Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan lost to Britain's duo of Gregory Mairs and Jenny Moore in their first-round match. They lost 21-10, 23-21.

The English duo was dominant in the first game and won it comprehensively. The Indian pair fought back strongly in the second game lost but eventually lost.

The men's doubles pair of K P Garaga and VVG Panjala also lost in straight sets to the French pair of F Delrue and W Villeger 21-14, 21-18.

The mixed duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto suffered a loss at the hands of the Thai pair Supak Jomkoh and Supissara Paewsampran in straight sets in a Round of 32 match. They lost 14-21, 17-21. (ANI)

