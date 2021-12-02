BWF World Tour Finals: Lakshya Sen loses to Viktor Axelsen in his last Group A fixture

Bali [Indonesia], December 2 (ANI): India's Lakshya Sen on Thursday lost his second and last Group A game in the men's singles event of the ongoing BWF World Tour Finals.

Playing at Court 2, Lakshya got defeated by Denmark's Vixtor Axelsen in straight sets 21-14, 21-15, in a game that lasted for 46 minutes.

Even after facing defeat, the Indian shuttler has still progressed into the semi-finals of the tournament, after Kento Momota and Rasmus Gemke withdrew due to injury.

Momota faced withdrew citing a back injury at 1-1 in the opening game against Sen on Wednesday.

"Due to withdrawals of Kento Momota & Rasmus Gemke @lakshya_sen made his way into the semis at #BWFWorldTourFinals. Have a look at some stats before he takes the court for his last group stage match," BAI Media tweeted.



Earlier, two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu marched into the semi-finals after defeating Germany's Yvonne Li in straight sets 21-10, 21-13 to seal the game in just 31 minutes.

However, Srikanth lost his second Group B game in the men's singles event of the ongoing tournament.

Also, India men's doubles duo of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy on Thursday pulled out of the ongoing tournament.

The BWF World Tour Finals is the season-ending tournament of the BWF World Tour, where the top-eight players/pairs in the season's rankings are granted entry.

The players/pairs are divided into two groups of four each. Each player/pair will play every other player/pair in their group in a round-robin format, with the top-two in each group progressing to the semi-finals. (ANI)

