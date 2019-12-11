BWF World Tour Finals: Sindhu loses to Akane Yamaguchi

Guangzhou [China], Dec 11 (ANI): World Championships gold medalist PV Sindhu on Wednesday faced a defeat against Akane Yamaguchi in the BWF World Tour Finals 2019.

Japan's Yamaguchi trounced Sindhu 18-21, 21-18, 21-8 in the group A game which lasted for 68 minutes.

The 24-year-old shuttler from Hyderabad won the first game and then faced a defeat in the second game by an identical margin.

In the last game, it was all about Yamaguchi who had the upper hand in the game to clinch the game.

Yamaguchi will now face China's He Bing Jiao while Sindhu play against Chen Yu Fei on Thursday, December 12. (ANI)

