Cadet Wrestling C'ship: Jaskaran settle for silver, Chirag and Jaideep grab bronze

Budapest [Hungary], July 22 (ANI): Young Indian wrestler Jaskaran Singh settled for a silver medal while Chirag and Jaideep grabbed a bronze each in the ongoing 2021 World Cadet Wrestling Championship here at Budapest on Wednesday.

Jaskaran lost 2-6 against Uzbekistan's Kamronbek Kadamov in the 60kg final. Chirag bagged the bronze in the 51kg category after defeating Azerbaijan's Elman Mammadov by 9-6.

In the 71kg bronze, Jaideep easily overcame Romania's Gigi Marian Subtirica by 7-3.



Shaurya Kumar won repechage bout in 45 kg and later lost Bronze Medal bout against Kyrgyz wrestler. In 92 kg Sahil Jaglan won the first bout in repechage but in next repechage bout he lost.

Earlier on Tuesday Aman (48 kg) and Sagar Jaglan (80 kg) won the Gold Medal and became the world champions.

Apart from it, the qualification rounds in Women Wrestling were also played on Wednesday in 5 weight categories and the following wrestlers performed excellently and will fight for medal on Thursday: 43 Kg. Tannu - for Gold Medal, 73 kg. Priya - for Gold Medal and 65 kg. Varsha - for Bronze Medal.

The qualification round in the remaining 5 weight categories of Women will also be played on Thursday. (ANI)

