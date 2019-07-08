Canada Open: Silver for Kashyap, loses to Li Shi Feng in final

Calgary [Canada], July 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap had to settle for a silver medal in Canada Open after he faced a 22-20, 14-21, 17-21 defeat at the hands of China's Li Shi Feng in the tournament's final here on Monday.

In the first set, Kashyap gave a very tough fight to Feng as the set witnessed a score of 22-20 and won the set. Kashyap denied Feng to dominate in the match but his efforts were not enough to overpower Feng set as in the next two sets, Kashyap faced a 14-21 and 17-21 defeat.

Kashyap posted his picture on Instagram, after the conclusion of the tournament, with a caption: "Silver it is @yonexcanadaopen . It was a good fight in the final . Lost to LiShifeng (China ) 22-20/14-21/17-21. Can't say it was the best I played this week but overall it was a good week here . Thank you to all the fans for the support . Thank you to @prannoy_hs_ for extending his stay just to help me out. Next up US open at LA . Until next time Calgary ! Cheers !!! @indianoilcorp."



The tournament had prize money USD 75,000. (ANI)