Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (right) (Photo/ Parupalli Kashyap Instagram)
Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap (right) (Photo/ Parupalli Kashyap Instagram)

Canada Open: Silver for Kashyap, loses to Li Shi Feng in final

ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:16 IST

Calgary [Canada], July 8 (ANI): Indian shuttler Parupalli Kashyap had to settle for a silver medal in Canada Open after he faced a 22-20, 14-21, 17-21 defeat at the hands of China's Li Shi Feng in the tournament's final here on Monday.
In the first set, Kashyap gave a very tough fight to Feng as the set witnessed a score of 22-20 and won the set. Kashyap denied Feng to dominate in the match but his efforts were not enough to overpower Feng set as in the next two sets, Kashyap faced a 14-21 and 17-21 defeat.
Kashyap posted his picture on Instagram, after the conclusion of the tournament, with a caption: "Silver it is @yonexcanadaopen . It was a good fight in the final . Lost to LiShifeng (China ) 22-20/14-21/17-21. Can't say it was the best I played this week but overall it was a good week here . Thank you to all the fans for the support . Thank you to @prannoy_hs_ for extending his stay just to help me out. Next up US open at LA . Until next time Calgary ! Cheers !!! @indianoilcorp."

The tournament had prize money USD 75,000. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:44 IST

BCCI approaches Indian High Commission to look into security...

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has approached the Indian High Commission in the UK to look into the security breach at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 17:08 IST

Whoever handles pressure better, will come out on top: Kohli...

Manchester [UK], July 8 (ANI): Ahead of the crucial World Cup semi-final between India and New Zealand on Tuesday, Captain Virat Kohli said whichever team is able to handle pressure stands a better chance to win.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 16:20 IST

Intercontinental Cup: Faced problems in defense, says Indian...

Leeds [UK], July 8 (ANI): After losing to Tajikistan in the opening game of the Intercontinental Cup on Sunday, Indian head coach Igor Stimac stated that the team faced a number of problems in the defense.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:25 IST

Hima bags gold at Kutno Athletics Meet, second in a week

Kutno [Poland], July 8 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das finished at the top in women's 200m at Kutno Athletics Meet here on Sunday and bagged her second gold in a week.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 15:17 IST

Knight wants 'honest conversations' with team after ODI series...

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): As Australia white-washed England in a three-match ODI series on Sunday, England skipper Heather Knight said she is looking to have 'honest conversations' with the team to deduce reasons for their loss.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:40 IST

Four 'superstars' of World Cup 2019

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): International Cricket Council on Monday shared a picture and picked the four superstars of the ongoing Men's Cricket World Cup.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:29 IST

Jasprit Bumrah's pace bemuses Ian Bishop

Dubai [UAE], July 8 (ANI): India's bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has got former West Indies player Ian Bishop bewildered as he said that it is hard to decipher from where the pacer gets such speed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:07 IST

Cricket Ireland announces 14-member squad for Test against England

Dublin [Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Monday announced the 14-man squad for the upcoming historic Test against England at Lord's.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:07 IST

Gold Cup: Mexico claim title, defeat USA 1-0

Chicago [USA], July 8 (ANI): Mexico defeated USA 1-0 to claim their eighth CONCACAF Gold Cup title on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 12:03 IST

Messi needs to have more respect: Tite

Leeds [UK], July 8 (ANI): After Argentina star Lionel Messi received a red-card during the Copa America clash against Chile and slammed South American football governing body CONMEBOL, Brazil coach Tite opined that Messi needs to have more respect and 'accept when he is beaten.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:50 IST

Ireland defeat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets, clean sweep ODI series

Belfast [Northern Ireland], July 8 (ANI): Ireland defeated Zimbabwe in the final ODI by six wickets on Sunday and clean swept the series 3-0.

Read More

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 11:49 IST

Ellyse Perry stays humble after record-breaking performance

Melbourne [Australia], July 8 (ANI): Australia's Ellyse Perry stayed humble despite giving out a record-breaking performance on Sunday during his team's massive 194-run victory over England.

Read More
iocl