Carolina Marin advances to quarter-finals of Thailand Masters 2020

Bangkok [Thailand], Jan 23 (ANI): Spanish shuttler Carolina Marin advanced to the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thailand Masters 2020">Thailand Masters 2020 here on Thursday.

Marin outclassed Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong 21-11, 21-9 in a match that lasted for 32 minutes.

In the first game, Marin overpowered Chochuwong 21-11. The next game was to a cakewalk for the 2016 Rio Olympic gold medalist as she won 21-9.

The 26-year-old will next take on Sayaka Takahashi of Japan on January 24.

Earlier, Indian dreams were shattered as all the shuttlers were knocked out of the tournament.

Sania Nehwal, HS Pranoy, Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma all lost their matches in the tournament. (ANI)

