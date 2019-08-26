Carolina Marin, Pankaj Advani applaud PV Sindhu for winning gold at BWF World Championships

New Delhi [India], Aug 26 (ANI): Olympic reigning world champion Carolina Marin and snooker World Champion Pankaj Advani on Monday hailed Sindhu for winning a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

"Proud of you girl! You're gold! @Pvsindhu1," Carolina Marin tweeted.



"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on winning the World Badminton Championship. Fantastic!" Pankaj Advani tweeted.



Sindhu trounced Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final of the tournament and became the first Indian shuttler to win gold at the event.

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter and wrote, "Purpose fuels passion. Congratulations to the newly crowned World Champion #PVSindhu for winning the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships2019. Time and again, you've made us Indians proud!"



"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 what an incredible performance! #BWFWorldChampionships2019," Olympian gymnast Dipa Karmakar tweeted.



Earlier, the 24-year-old had four medals at the World Championships as she bagged bronze in the 2013 and 2014 while in 2017 and 2018 she claimed silver medals.

Sindhu won the silver medal at the Rio Olympics 2016. In this year, she appeared in the final of the Indonesia Open where she faced a defeat at the hands of Akane Yamaguchi. (ANI)

