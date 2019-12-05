CGF Coordination Commission confident of Birmingham hosting 'fantastic' Games

London [UK], Dec 5 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Coordination Commission is confident that Birmingham 2022 will deliver a fantastic Commonwealth Games.

The CGF Coordination Commission (CoCom) is tasked with monitoring Games delivery to scope, schedule and budget while most importantly providing support and advice to partners.

CGF CoCom visited Birmingham in the West Midlands from December 3 to 5 and this was their third visit which was led by CGF Vice President Bruce Robertson.

Robertson said Birmingham 2022 will stage a fantastic Games.

"I can say with real confidence that Birmingham 2022 will stage a fantastic Games and that people across the West Midlands, the UK, the entire Commonwealth and beyond should start getting excited about this event," Robertson said in an official statement.

"The level of open, transparent and supportive collaboration across the delivery partnership is unprecedented in my experience and I am particularly impressed with the commitment to legacy and benefits," he added.

Robertson further stated that they are now entering the 'crucial phase' across the next six months.

"We are now entering the crucial phase across the next six months where key construction projects are the priority. There is certainly no time to lose," he said.

"This is something that we see across all major sporting events. The Birmingham 2022 Organising Committee, led by Chairman John Crabtree and CEO Ian Reid, deserve huge credit for what they have achieved so far, and I would like to thank them for working so honestly and openly with us," Robertson added.

Association of Summer Olympic International Federations (ASOIF) Executive Director Andrew Ryan, CGF Chief Operating Officer Darren Hall and Glasgow City Council Director of Governance and Solicitor to the Council Carole Forrest were the other members of the four-person CoCom.

The next CoCom visit is due to take place in around six months' time in June 2020. (ANI)

