CGF shares self-assessment tool to all CGA to apply for Birmingham 2022 team preparation grant

London [UK], May 21 (ANI): The Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) on Thursday shared self-assessment tool and grant application form to all Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) to apply for the Birmingham 2022 Team Preparation Grant.

"The CGF recognises that many CGAs, especially those who are smaller or less well-financed, rely on this grant to support their athletes' preparation for the Games. To help the Development Team better understand each CGA's circumstance and recognising that 'one-size doesn't fit all,' an easy to use Self-Assessment Tool has been designed to help you position your CGA on a continuum (attached in Appendix 1 - grant overview distributed in March) to determine what grant funding value each CGA is eligible. Instructions on how to use the Self-Assessment Tool are attached in Appendix 2 to this letter," the CGF president Dame Louise Martin said in a letter to CGA.

Once the self-assessment tool is completed and submitted, the CGF will then advise CGA on the value of the grant to be awarded. This will then enable you to complete the Grant Application Form (attached as Appendix 3). The Grant Application Form has been kept as straightforward as possible, however, it is important that each section is completed fully, the CGF said.

The CGF would like to have all grants awarded and payments made to CGAs by March 31, 2021. Birmingham is set to stage the 2022 Commonwealth Games from July 27 to August 7. (ANI)

