CGF's visit to India in November is 'hugely important', says CEO David Grevemberg

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 22:33 IST

London [UK], Sept 27 (ANI): Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) CEO David Grevemberg said that their visit to India will be 'hugely important' as they focus to provide great opportunities to the country's athletes.
"Our visit to India in November is hugely important. Our focus is on providing great opportunities to Indian athletes. Our approach will be to respect, listen, learn and contribute," Grevemberg said in a statement.
Shooting has been excluded from the event which will take place in 2022 and regarding the matter, Indian Olympic Association's Secretary General Rajeev Mehta had written to regional Vice-President of Commonwealth Sports Chris Chan.
In July this year, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Narinder Batra had written to Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, urging him to boycott the Common Wealth Games (CWG) 2022 in the UK due to the exclusion of shooting.
However, Grevemberg said providing any further clarification necessary on the composition and process for determining the Commonwealth Games Sports Programme will be one of the three things which CGF will cover during their visit.
Following are the three areas which the CGF will cover during their visit:
1. To provide any further clarification necessary on the composition and process for determining the Commonwealth Games Sports Programme, recognising the concerns raised by India (including relations going forward with the ISSF and ICFRA);
2. To have the opportunity to see and discuss first-hand the continuing legacy of the Delhi 2010 Commonwealth Games (infrastructure, sport, economic and social); and
3. The opportunity to meet with athletes, Regional Sport Bodies and Federations in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore to present and discuss Transformation 2022 Refresh: The Commonwealth Sport Strategic Plan (2019-2022) and India's engagement moving forward.
Grevemberg said India has a vital role to play in the Commonwealth Sport Movement.
"We passionately believe that the modern Commonwealth and the Commonwealth Sport Movement is more relevant than ever before and that India has a vital role to play. Our shared vision must learn from but go beyond the shared colonial history of the Commonwealth and, through sport, create peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities across our 71 diverse nations and territories," he said.
"We want to use sport, the Commonwealth Games and Commonwealth Sport to take big steps to address issues like the legacy of slavery, religious sectarianism, gender equality and the rights of indigenous people and other marginalised groups. We hope India will play a big role in supporting and contributing to this. There is huge collective value in collaborating with countries with a shared history," Grevemberg added.
Grevemberg further added that Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 has all the ingredients to be a great success and India does have a leadership role in the Commonwealth.
"The CGF has undergone a tremendous transformation and our strategic plan reflects that. It was refreshed in consultation with all our members, including India. We know the next Commonwealth Games at Birmingham 2022 has all the ingredients to be a great success. The Games will have the largest-ever female and Para-sport programme in history and we want India to be part of this. It will be an amazing experience for all Indian athletes. With the significant Indian community across Birmingham and the West Midlands, there will be huge support for the country," he said.
"We hope we can take this opportunity to ensure India does have a leadership role in the Commonwealth. This is a chance to understand and support India's ambitions in Commonwealth Sport and we are going to India in order to work in collaboration with our friends and partners," Grevemberg added. (ANI)

