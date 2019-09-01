Charles Leclerc wins Belgian Grand Prix to script maiden win

Brussels [Belgium], Sep 1 (ANI): Ferrari's Charles Leclerc won the Belgian Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday to record the maiden victory of his career.

This win is also Ferrari's first win in the 2019 campaign.

It is Ferrari's first victory since Kimi Raikkonen's win in the last year's United States Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old also became the third-youngest winner in F1 history.

After the win, Leclerc dedicated the win to late Anthoine Hubert who passed away after a crash in Saturday's F2 feature race.

Leclerc lost track position to team mate Sebastian Vettel during the pit stops but later on he managed to lead reasonably comfortably and he was able to hold off Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton to clinch the victory.

Hamilton finished at the second place and extended his championship lead, and his team mate Valtteri Bottas completing the podium as he finished on the third place.

German driver Sebastian Vettel recorded the fastest lap but he managed to finish at the fourth spot.

Red Bull's Alexander Albon finished the race at the fifth spot to complete the top five spots. (ANI)

