Charles Leclerc wins first Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari in nine years

Monza [Italy], Sept 8 (ANI): A riveting performance from Charles Leclerc saw the Monegasque claim his second victory in as many weekends, winning the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari for the first time since 2010 here on Sunday.

Leclerc became a first-time Grand Prix winner last weekend in Belgium. While that victory would have been undoubtedly special, winning at Monza in his first race here as a Ferrari driver - claiming the Scuderia's first Italian Grand Prix win since Fernando Alonso's victory nine years ago - will definitely turn the 21-year-old Leclerc into a national hero in Italy.

For the majority of the race, it appeared as though Lewis Hamilton would once again deny Ferrari home glory. However, once the five-time champion's tyres went off in the closing stages of the race, it was left to teammate Bottas to launch a late, and ultimately unsuccessful assault, on Leclerc.

Bottas, therefore, came home second, while Hamilton completed the podium - with Sebastian Vettel having dramatically spun his Ferrari out of contention for the second consecutive Italian Grand Prix early on in the race. (ANI)

