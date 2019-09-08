Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc with Italian Grand Prix title
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc with Italian Grand Prix title

Charles Leclerc wins first Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari in nine years

ANI | Updated: Sep 08, 2019 22:00 IST

Monza [Italy], Sept 8 (ANI): A riveting performance from Charles Leclerc saw the Monegasque claim his second victory in as many weekends, winning the Italian Grand Prix for Ferrari for the first time since 2010 here on Sunday.
Leclerc became a first-time Grand Prix winner last weekend in Belgium. While that victory would have been undoubtedly special, winning at Monza in his first race here as a Ferrari driver - claiming the Scuderia's first Italian Grand Prix win since Fernando Alonso's victory nine years ago - will definitely turn the 21-year-old Leclerc into a national hero in Italy.
For the majority of the race, it appeared as though Lewis Hamilton would once again deny Ferrari home glory. However, once the five-time champion's tyres went off in the closing stages of the race, it was left to teammate Bottas to launch a late, and ultimately unsuccessful assault, on Leclerc.
Bottas, therefore, came home second, while Hamilton completed the podium - with Sebastian Vettel having dramatically spun his Ferrari out of contention for the second consecutive Italian Grand Prix early on in the race. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 20:28 IST

Jalaj Saxena added to India A squad for first four-day match...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): All-rounder Jalaj Saxena was on Sunday added to India A squad for the first four-day match against South Africa A

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:22 IST

CoA issues show-cause notice to Amitabh Choudhary for skipping ICC meet

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) on Sunday issued a show-cause notice to the Acting Secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Amitabh Choudhary over his unavailability in the International Cricket Council's (ICC)

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 19:09 IST

Sachin wishes Asha Bhosle long life on her 86th birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): As the legendary singer Asha Bhosle turned 86 today, former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar wished her a long life on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 17:17 IST

Bangladesh require 262 runs on day five to win against Afghanistan

Chittagong [Bangladesh], Sept 8 (ANI): Bangladesh still required 262 more runs to win one-off Test against Afghanistan after the end of play on day four at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium here on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 14:40 IST

Kraigg Brathwaite reported for suspected illegal bowling action

Dubai [UAE], Sept 8 (ANI): West Indies cricketer Kraigg Brathwaite on Sunday was reported for an illegal bowling action during the second Test against India in Kingston, which concluded on September 2.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:59 IST

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates Sanskardham Sports Academy in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Kiren Rijiju along with Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Sunday inaugurated the Sanskardham Sports Academy in Ahmedabad.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:31 IST

ISRO will get us to farther galaxies: Sachin Tendulkar

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Sunday lauded Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for their efforts on India's second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2, saying the space agency will not just get the country to the moon, but to farther galaxies.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 13:23 IST

Dinesh Karthik tenders unconditional apology for violating BCCI...

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik on Sunday tendered an unconditional apology for violating Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) central contract clause.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 12:49 IST

Euro 2020 qualifier with Albania delayed following national anthem mix-up

Paris [France], Sept 8 (ANI): Euro 2020 qualifying match between France and Albania got delayed on Saturday (local time) following a bizarre mix-up with the visiting team's national anthem at Stade de France.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 11:12 IST

Was extremely surprised at England's tactics, says Ricky Ponting

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting said that he was surprised with the kind of tactics England employed on the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:38 IST

No such thing as failure for ISRO and sportspersons: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Sept 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday drew a comparison between the hard work of ISRO and sportspersons by asserting that there is no such thing as failure for the space agency and athletes of the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 08, 2019 10:36 IST

It will be difficult, but anything is possible: England coach...

Manchester [UK], Sept 8 (ANI): England coach Trevor Bayliss says that winning the fourth Test of the ongoing Ashes will be difficult.

Read More
iocl