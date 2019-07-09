Chattisgarh: Specially-abled Toran wins 3 medals at World Yoga Festival and Championship

Mahasamund (Chattisgarh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Specially-abled boy, Toran Yadav won three medals at 4th World Yoga Festival and Championship, held at Bulgaria recently.

Yadav bagged two silver medals in Rhythmic Pair and Artistic Pair. He also manages to get one bronze in Athletic Yoga.

The 19-year-old started yoga from the age of 9. Yadav never felt like he is specially abled and always had the will to do something for the country.

"I dedicate my medal to my parents and coach for always supporting me. I want to pursue my career my Yoga," Yadav told reporters.

Toran's coach, Ganesh Kaushre is proud of his student and believes that the state government should introduce sports in the school curriculum.

"I'm highly delighted with the Toran's achievement at the World Yoga Festival and Championship. I want the state government to make sports as a compulsory subject in the school curriculum. Toran is a simple natured boy," Toran's Yoga Coach, Ganesh Kaushre said. (ANI)

