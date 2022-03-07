Chattogram Open 2022 is all set to begin from March 9

Chattogram [Bangladesh], March 7 (ANI): The Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022 will witness the return of international professional golf to Bangladesh after three years, as the tournament will kick start from March 9.

The Bangladeshi players and officials are excited about being part of an international event with Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) points after a long gap due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The event sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) and Bangladesh Professional Golf Association (BPGA) will be played at the picturesque Bhatiary Golf and Country Club (BGCC) from March 9 - 12, 2022.

The renowned business family of Chittagong 'S Alam Group' and its sister concern 'FSIBL' have come forward to support professional golf in Bangladesh through their sponsorship of this event.



Approximately 60 leading golfers of PGTI and top 65 local Bangladeshi players including star golfer Siddikur Rahman will be taking part in this 72-hole strokeplay event. Some of the leading players from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be taking on the challenge of Bhatiary's tough hilly layout.

The top Indian players in the field are Asian Tour winner and former PGTI Order of Merit champion Chiragh Kumar, former PGTI Order of Merit champion Shankar Das, PGTI winners Kshitij Naveed Kaul, Akshay Sharma, M Dharma as well as 2021 PGTI Emerging Player of the Year Kartik Sharma and budding talent Sunit Chowrasia.

The BGCC, standing at the mouth of the Bay of Bengal, is an outstanding venue that provides the perfect setting for the staging of the Mujib Borsho Chattogram Open 2022.

"We are highly delighted to be able to organize this prestigious international tournament after a three-year gap. We express our gratitude to the Club President Maj General Saiful Abedin without whose personal involvement this tournament would not be a reality," Lt Col Tawfique (Retd), CEO, BGCC said in a statement.

The Joint Secretary of BPGA and golf expert Major Mahmud (Retd) has been coordinating and finalizing all the finer aspects of this international event.


