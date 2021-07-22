Chef de Mission meeting: Olympics to go ahead, six officials from each nation to be allowed at opening

Tokyo [Japan], July 21 (ANI): The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) Secretary General Rajeev Mehta has stated that in the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead.

"In the meeting of Chef de Mission of all the participating nations, it has been reiterated that Tokyo Olympics will go ahead. Only six officials from each participating nation will be allowed to be present at the opening ceremony," Rajeev Mehta told ANI.

This comes a day after the head of the Tokyo 2020 organising committee Toshiro Muto didn't completely rule out the possibility of the cancellation of the Olympic Games amid the COVID-19 scare.

"We will continue discussions if there is a spike in cases," BBC quoted Muto as a saying when asked at a press conference if the Games might be cancelled even at this late stage.

"At this point, the coronavirus cases may rise or fall, so we will think about what we should do when the situation arises."

The Olympics will end on August 8, with the Paralympic Games due to start on August 24 and will end on September 5.

Two days out from the opening ceremony of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the total Games-related COVID-19 infections have risen to 67. (ANI)