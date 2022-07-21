Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Lakshadweep

Kavaratti (Lakshadweep) [India], July 21 (ANI): The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay has arrived in Lakshadweep.

The torch reached Agatti Island on Wednesday and District Collector Buzar Jamhar received it at GSSS High School Stadium.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- LAKSHADWEEP: 20th July The Torch reached Agatti Island, where it was received by Sh. Buzar Jamhar, District Collector at GSSS High School Stadium Secretary, Kerala Chess Association took the torch forward #India4ChessOlympiad," tweeted SAI Media.

The torch relay arrived in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Premananda Shetty, Mayor, Mangaluru City Municipal Corporation received the torch from Grandmaster Thejkumar M.S at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall.



"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City- Mangaluru: 19th July Sh. Premananda Shetty, Mayor, Mangaluru City Municipal Corporation received the torch from GM Thejkumar M.S at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall," tweeted SAI Media on Tuesday.

The torch had also travelled to Karanataka's capital city on Tuesday.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot received the torch at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru from Grandmaster GA Stany. Grandmaster MS Thejkumar and Girish Koushik took the torch forward in the city and also visited Vidhan Soudha, the state legislature.

The other cities that have been covered by torch relay so far include Agartala, Namsai, Dibrugarh, Itanagar, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut, Kanpur, Kevadia, Ahmedabad, Dandi, Surat, Jaipur, Daman, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Panaji, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jhansi, Gangtok, Siliguri, Kohima, Gangtok, Shillong, Guwahati and Siliguri, Raipur, Bhubaneswar, Puri, Konark, Visakhapatnam, Amaravati etc.

The torch relay was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and began its relay from Leh.

The torch will travel to 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. Over 200 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10. (ANI)

