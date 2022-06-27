Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reaches Varanasi

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): The first-ever Chess Olympiad Torch Relay reached the city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Monday.

In Varanasi, the ice Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Dr Anand K Tyagi received the Torch from Grandmaster Tejas Bakre and handed it over to the Woman Grandmaster and member of Team India at the 44th Chess Olympiad, Vantika.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City - VARANASI: June 27 Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapith Dr Anand K Tyagi received the Torch from GM Tejas Bakre and handed over to WGM @vantikachess #India4ChessOlympiad #AmritMahotsav@FIDE_chess," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on Monday, the torch had reached the city of Pragyagraj.

UP Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta received the torch from Woman Grandmaster and member of Team India at the 44th Chess Olympiad, Vantika and handed it over to Grandmaster Tejas Bakre.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City - PRAYAGRAJ: June 27 Cabinet Minister Nand Gopal Gupta received the Torch from WGM @vantikachess and handed over to GM Tejas Bakre at Allahabad Museum Check out the glimpses #India4ChessOlympiad@FIDE_chess," tweeted SAI Media.

Earlier on Sunday, the torch had travelled to Lucknow. Over there, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the torch and handed it over to India's first Grandmaster and five-time champion Viswanathan Anand.

"1st Ever #ChessOlympiadTorchRelay Update City - LUCKNOW: June 26 CM of UP @myogiadityanath received the Torch and handed over to 's 1st GM & 5 time Champion @vishy64theking GM Tejas Bakre, WGM @vantikachess and eminent dignitaries were also present," tweeted SAI Media.



"The first Torch Relay for 44th Chess Olympiad games was accorded a grand welcome by the people of the state in Lucknow today. India is hosting this prestigious international competition for the first time under the leadership of respected Prime Minister. Hearty congratulations to all and best wishes!," tweeted the Chief Minister.

Woman Grandmaster and member of Team India at the 44th Chess Olympiad, Vantika. Other cities that have been covered so far include Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, Dharamshala, Shimla, Chandigarh, Patiala, Amritsar, Panipat, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Dehradun, Haridwar, Meerut and Kanpur.

The torch, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, began its relay from Leh.

The torch will travel in 75 cities for 40 days before it culminates at Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu. 189 countries are participating in the Chess Olympiad. Chess grandmasters will receive the torch at various identified venues.

This year, for the very first time, the International Chess Body, FIDE, has instituted the Chess Olympiad Torch which is part of Olympic tradition but was never done in the Chess Olympiad. India will be the first-ever country to have the Chess Olympiad Torch Relay.

The 44th edition of the world's biggest chess event will be held in Mahabalipuram near Chennai from July 28 to August 10.

In nearly 100 years of the history of the Chess Olympiad, it's the first time that India will be hosting this prestigious event. With 188 countries registered for the upcoming Olympiad, Indian sporting history is also set to witness a huge congregation of countries on Indian soil for the first time at an event.

Moreover, AICF has unveiled a social media campaign 'Namaste World', welcoming the chess community from around the world for this event.

AICF had earlier announced two Indian teams each in the open and women's sections as the 44th Chess Olympiad has attracted 343 teams in both sections. (ANI)

