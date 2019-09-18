Para-athlete Shrimant Jha
Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Baghel gives financial help of Rs 1 lakh to para-athlete

ANI | Updated: Sep 18, 2019 20:51 IST

Chhattisgarh [India], Sept 18 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday provided financial help of Rs 1 lakh to para-athlete Shrimant Jha.
Jha, who is an arm-wrestler, met Baghel at CM's residence here when he was given financial help so that he can continue to make the state proud.
Jha said that last month he won the gold medal at Para Asian Arm Wrestling, held in Kyrgyzstan and has also qualified for the Swiss Open Para Arm Wrestling, to take place in Switzerland.
Since 2013, he has won various medals at 13 different international level tournaments.
He further said that he faced a lot of financial problems to participate in international level tournaments. By giving such an honour, Chief Minister Baghel has motivated an athlete, Jha added.
Jha, who was born with four fingers in both his hands, has been doing arm-wrestling since 2010 and started representing India since 2013. (ANI)

