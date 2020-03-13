Chhattisgarh entrusted with grooming archers for 2024 Olympics

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): Chhattisgarh has been entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring players represent India in the discipline of archery at the 2024 Olympics.

This decision has been taken as per the Centre's policy of "One State One Game" with state governments.

The policy is aimed at developing states and union territories for medal prospects at the Olympics.

The discipline shared by the states and UTs have been analysed on the basis of potential and recent participation trend and accordingly the sports disciplines were finalised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

While Chhattisgarh will groom archers, Madhya Pradesh has been identified to groom shooters for the 2024 Olympics scheduled to be held in Paris.

The Central government will provide funding for each state for soft components such as coaching, sports science, sports related technical assistance and competition/exposure of athletes among others. (ANI)


