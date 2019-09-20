Representative image
Representative image

China, Japan to participate in AASF Asian Age Group Championships in Bengaluru

ANI | Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:14 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): China, Japan, Hong Kong and Singapore are among the top nations who will be participating in the upcoming 10th AASF Asian Age Group Championships">AASF Asian Age Group Championships here, which are slated to begin from September 24.
In the competition, 1,000 participants will be seen in action from 26 countries. The championships will see participants in the open category (18 years and above), as well as age groups I (15-17 years) and II (14 years and below).
"We are extremely elated to welcome these young athletes to Bengaluru which is hosting this prestigious event for the first time. We have over 300 volunteers assigned to various duties to ensure smooth execution of the event. Our officials have been working tirelessly over the past three months to ensure all these participants have a wonderful experience during this event," Gopal B Hosur, IPS (Retd) who is the President of the Organising Committee said.
"All the venues have been set-up meticulously to ensure international standards are met and we are geared up for successful conduct of the event," he added.
Kazakhstan has the largest foreign contingent of 79 participants and they will arrive in Bengaluru on Saturday while a 57-member contingent from China will also be arriving over the weekend.
Chinese Taipei with 43 participants, Hong Kong with 59 participants, Japan with 66 participants will be taking part in swimming, diving, water polo, and artistic swimming.
The 9-day championships is a qualifying event for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and it will witness the participation from the countries of Iran, Jordan, Kuwait, Kyrgyz Republic, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, UAE, Uzbekistan, Vietnam, Thailand, Sri Lanka, South Korea, Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, Bangladesh and Syria.
Olympian Sajan Prakash will be leading India's charge in the event along with swim sensations Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Nataraj to name a few.
"Bengaluru has been the hub for swimming in India and every Indian swimmer aspires to train in this city and to have this prestigious event here only means that it's a great opportunity for all of us to give our best and ensure a big medal haul for the home country," Prakash said.
"Beyond winning medals, this is also a golden opportunity for Indian swimmers to try and make the 'A' cut to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics" he added.
In the previous edition, India won a total of 40 medals in swimming with five gold, 13 silver and 22 bronze medals while in diving India won three gold, two Silver and three bronze medals.
The event venues have been spread across Bengaluru. The swimming events will be held at Padukone-Dravid Centre for Sports Excellence from September 24 to 27, 2019.
Water Polo will be held at the Sports Authority of India, Kengeri from September 24 to 30, 2019. Diving will be held at the same venue from September 29 to October 2 this year.
Artistic swimming will be held at the Kensington Swimming Pool, Ulsoor from September 29 to October 2. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:46 IST

Shahid Afridi has blamed IPL for Sri Lanka players not touring...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has blamed the Indian Premier League (IPL) for several Sri Lanka players opting out of the upcoming Pakistan tour, according to a Pakistani journalist.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:37 IST

Boxing's about the obsession of getting most from yourself: Amit Panghal

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After becoming the first Indian to reach the finals of World Boxing Championships, Amit Panghal said that the sport is all about the obsession of getting the most from yourself.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:18 IST

Kohli shares throwback picture from his teenage days

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After smashing an unbeaten half-century in the second T20I against South Africa, Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a major throwback picture of himself from his younger days.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:11 IST

Shami backs PM Modi's move to ban single-use plastic

Amroha (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Indian pacer Mohammed Shami on Friday extended support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative of banning single-use plastic in a programme organised by Hindustan Petroleum in Amroha.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 17:03 IST

Amit Panghal becomes 1st Indian to reach World Boxing...

Yekaterinburg [Russia], Sept 20 (ANI): Amit Panghal on Friday became the first Indian boxer to enter the finals of the Men's World Boxing Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:44 IST

Martial, Pogba and Shaw to miss West Ham clash, confirms Solskjaer

Leeds [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed the unavailability of Anthony Martial, Paul Pogba and Luke Shaw during club's clash against West Ham.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:37 IST

WFI approaches UWW following Bajrang Punia's defeat

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Thursday wrote to United World Wrestling (UWW) following the defeat of Bajrang Punia in a World Wrestling Championships semi-final clash against Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:26 IST

ECB announces men's central contracts for 2019-20 season

London [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the central contract for Test and limited-overs format for the 2019-20 season.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 16:12 IST

All-India coaching staff will pave way for strong future of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Men's cricket team coach Ravi Shastri on Friday said that an all India coaching lineup will pave the way for a strong future of coaches and cricketers in the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 15:28 IST

Babita Phogat thanks ML Khattar, Anil Vij for appointing Kapil...

Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Babita Phogat thanked Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Sports Minister Anil Vij on Friday for appointing former captain Kapil Dev as the first chancellor of Haryana Sports University.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:49 IST

Hardik Pandya shares throwback picture, remembers struggle days

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): India all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a major throwback picture reliving his old days of struggle when he used to travel in a truck to play the local matches.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 14:20 IST

China Open: Sai Praneeth loses to Anthony Ginting in quarterfinal

Changzhou [China], Sept 20 (ANI): World Championships bronze medalist Sai Praneeth crashed out of the China Open after losing to Indonesia's Anthony Ginting 21-16, 6-21, 16-21 in a quarterfinal match on Friday.

Read More
iocl