China name experienced gymnastics squad for Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Beijing [China], July 4 (ANI): People's Republic of China has chosen a strong and experienced gymnastics team for the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games as they aim to improve upon the two bronze medals they won in Rio 2016.

The men's team includes Xiao Ruoteng, winner of the all-around competition at the 2017 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. He will be joined by Lin Chaopan, part of the bronze medal-winning team in Rio, 2017 and 2018 parallel bars world champion Zou Jingyuan and Sun Wei. All four were part of the squad that won team gold at the Doha 2018 world championships. Other names on the list include Rio 2016 Olympians Liu Yang and You Hao who will compete in the individual events.

Liu Yang, a rings specialist, said he was "really satisfied" with his current form, following the stellar 6.500 difficulty points routine he performed at Friday's men's team trial, before adding "I believe I will be more confident on the rings in Tokyo," as per Olympics.com.



The 2019 world all-around silver medallist Tang Xijing spearheads an exciting women's team that also includes Zhang Jin, Ou Yushan, and Lu Yufei. Fan Yilin, who won uneven bars world championship gold in 2015 and 2017, and 16-year-old balance beam national champion Guan Chenchen, will compete in the individual events.

This will not be the first Olympic experience for 18-year-old Tang Xijing, who won gold in balance beam and bronze in uneven bars at the Buenos Aires 2018 Youth Olympic Games.

Despite recent world championships success, the People's Republic of China will be looking to bounce back to the top of the podium in Tokyo after a less successful than expected Rio 2016 Olympic Games. Beijing 2008 saw the team excel in front of the judges as they eventually took home nine artistic gymnastics gold medals, including men's and women's team all-around golds and individual men's all-around gold for Yang Wei, who beat Japan's legendary gymnast Uchimura Kohei in the competition.

London 2012 again saw the team top the medal table, with four golds, three silvers, and one bronze.

Now they will be hoping their mix of young talent and medal-winning experience will take them to the top of the podium when the Tokyo 2020 artistic gymnastics competition begins on Saturday 24 July at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. (ANI)

