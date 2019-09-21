Spain's shuttler Carolina Marin
Spain's shuttler Carolina Marin

China Open: Carolina Marin defeats Sayaka Takahashi to reach final

ANI | Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:05 IST

Changzhou [China], Sept 21 (ANI): Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin defeated Japan's Sayaka Takahashi 20-22, 21-13, 21-18 in a semifinal match of women's singles in the China Open here on Saturday.
In the 72 minutes long encounter, Marin lost the first game after giving a tough fight to her opponent. In the next two games, she made a comeback and clinched both games to secure a spot in the final of the tournament.
Earlier on Friday, Marin defeated China's He Bing Jiao 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 in a quarterfinal match.
The 26-year-old is returning to the court after eight months as she had the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery. She missed the BWF World Championships which concluded last month in Basel, Switzerland.
She will play in the final of the China Open on September 22. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:25 IST

Faf du Plessis misses connecting flight to India

New Delhi [India], Sept 21 (ANI): Ahead of the Test series against India, which is scheduled to start on October 2, South Africa Test skipper Faf du Plessis missed connecting flight to India from Dubai due to a delay from British Airways on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 12:18 IST

Australia to do some 'tinkering' ahead of Sri Lanka series, says...

Melbourne [Australia], Sept 21 (ANI): Australia women coach Matthew Mott said they have a bit of tinkering to do ahead of the Sri Lanka series, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:11 IST

It was super special: Hamilton Mazasakadza after farewell match

Dubai [UAE], Sept 21 (ANI): After the seven-wicket win over Afghanistan in the T20I tri-nation series match on Friday, Zimbabwe skipper Hamilton Masakadza said 'it was super special' to lead the team to victory in his final match.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 11:02 IST

Moeen Ali takes break from Test cricket

Dubai [UAE], Sept 21 (ANI): England all-rounder Moeen Ali missed the central contract for Test cricket as he had taken a break from the longest format of the game, Ashley Giles, the managing director of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 21, 2019 08:08 IST

Sri Lanka announces women's squad for Australia tour

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Sept 21 (ANI): Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday announced the women's squad for the upcoming Australia tour.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 22:34 IST

Birthdays are all about new beginnings: Tendulkar wishes Rashid Khan

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday extended birthday wishes to Afghanistan's leg-spinner Rashid Khan and said 'Birthdays are all about new beginnings'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 20:51 IST

Ravi Kumar wins bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 20 (ANI): Twenty-two-year-old debutant Ravi Kumar on Friday won a bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:37 IST

Bajrang Punia bags bronze medal in World Wrestling Championships

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], Sept 20 (ANI): Bajrang Punia on Friday bagged the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 19:19 IST

Sumit Nagal is a fantastic player, says Rohan Bopanna

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 20 (ANI): Indian tennis star Rohan Bopanna on Friday labeled Sumit Nagal as a 'fantastic player' and said that the budding tennis player is heading towards the right direction.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:53 IST

Extremely happy to bring a medal for the country: Vinesh Phogat

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 (ANI): After winning the bronze medal in the World Wrestling Championships, Vinesh Phogat on Friday said that she is extremely happy on bringing laurels to the country.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:41 IST

Pant should be careful while playing: Rajkumar Sharma

New Delhi [India], Sept 20 [India] (ANI): Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of Indian skipper Virat Kohli, on Friday asked wicket-keeper-batsman Rishabh Pant to be more careful while playing his "favourite" T20 format.

Read More

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 18:35 IST

Klopp terms Fabinho 'smart footballer'

Liverpool [UK], Sept 20 (ANI): Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised Fabinho by calling him a very smart footballer.

Read More
iocl