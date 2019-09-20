China Open: Carolina Marin thrashes He Bing Jiao, proceeds to semifinal

Changzhou [China], Sept 20 (ANI): Reigning Olympic champion Carolina Marin defeated China's He Bing Jiao 11-21, 21-14, 21-15 in a quarterfinal match of the China Open here on Friday.

Marin is returning to the court after eight months as she had the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) surgery. She missed the BWF World Championships which concluded last month in Basel, Switzerland.

In the first game, the 26-year-old Spanish lacked momentum as she gifted easy points to her opponent who clinched the game by 21-11.

The other two games were won by Marin with a handy margin and with this win she booked her spot in semifinal of the tournament.

Marin will play against Japan's Sayaka Takahashi in the semifinal encounter on September 21. (ANI)

