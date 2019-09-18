China Open: PV Sindhu crushes China's Li Xue Rui

Changzhou [China], Sept 18 (ANI): Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's Li Xue Rui 21-18, 21-12 in the first round match of the ongoing China Open here on Wednesday.

The World number five and BWF World Championships winner Sindhu outclassed the lower-ranked, currently 19th, Rui in the 34 minutes-long encounter.

Sindhu now leads the head to head encounter with her Chinese counterpart by 4-3 and proceeds to the second round of the tournament.

Earlier in the day, Saina Nehwal crashed out of the China Open after facing a 21-10, 21-17 defeat at the hands of Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

In the men's singles, Indian Shutler Sai Praneeth defeated Thailand's Suppanyu Avihingsanon 2-1 in the first round match of the ongoing China Open on Wednesday. (ANI)

